The Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban will host the final of the Carling Knockout between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on December 12 at 15h30.

There had been much speculation over whether the final would be played in Cape Town, Durban or Johannesburg, but it will once again head to KwaZulu-Natal.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Moses Mabhida Stadium has become a popular venue for finals and has already hosted the MTN8 decider this season, where Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Pirates 2-0.

Durban has now hosted nine of the last 18 finals, with Moses Mabhida Stadium staging six of those, in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2023 ad now 2026.

Johannesburg's FNB Stadium was the venue for the last Carling Knockout final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in 2010, when Amakhosi claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory over their Soweto rivals.

FNB Stadium is unavailable for the December 12 final because of a J. Cole concert scheduled for the same day, forcing the league to consider alternative venues for one of the biggest fixtures on the domestic calendar.

The final has been played at several venues outside Gauteng in recent years, including Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha in 2018, Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein in 2024 and Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane in 2025.

Pirates defeated Marumo Gallants 1-0 in the latter of those to lift the trophy and are seeking back-to-back titles this season.