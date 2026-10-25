Zamalek, Pyramids FC and Esperance progress to CAF Champions League group stage

Zamalek defeated APR of Rwanda on aggregate to reach the next phase

Zamalek, Pyramids FC, and Esperance Sportive de Tunis are among the teams which booked their place in the group stage of the CAF Champions League after winning their respective second preliminary round return leg fixture on Saturday.

Five-time champion Zamalek booked their place in the next stage of the lucrative competition after defeating Rwanda’s APR 1-0 at Cairo International Stadium on Saturday in the second leg of the second preliminary round, securing a 2-0 aggregate victory.

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Ahmed Sherif scored only 45 seconds after the whistle, to give the White Knights an early lead. Despite the numerous chances over both halves, the game saw no further goals as Zamalek confirmed their place among the 16-team group stage.

APR showed greater intent in the second half as they sought to level the score, but they failed to pose any real threat to Zamalek goalkeeper El-Mahdy Soliman.

The Rwandan champions travelled to Cairo needing to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit after suffering a late defeat at Amahoro Stadium, where Nasser Mansy scored the decisive goal for Zamalek.

The last time Zamalek, who lifted the trophy in 2002, reached the group stage of the competition was in the 2022/23 season.

Pyramids stroll to group stage

In another fixture involving an Egyptian side, Pyramids secured a 4-0 victory over South Sudan El Merreikh Bentiu to reach the group stage with an aggregate 5-0 win.

The former champions had won the first leg away 1-0. Pyramids went ahead in the 23rd minute through forward Abdelrahman Magd, before he added the second five minutes later.

Mostafa Fathi made it 3-0 as Pyramids looked to control the game before Ahmed Nadhir Benbouali rounded off the emphatic win and a ticket to the group stage.

In 2025, Pyramids made history by reaching the Champions League final for the first time, overcoming South African side Orlando Pirates with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

They went on to claim their maiden Champions League title by defeating another South African club, Mamelodi Sundowns, also with a 3-2 aggregate score.

RS Berkane qualified for the group stage after completing the double over Sierra Leone’s Star Sport Academy, beating them 1-0 on Saturday at the Berkane Municipal Stadium, to repeat their 2-0 away victory last weekend.

Meanwhile, Esperance Sportive de Tunis survived a scare to overturn a first leg defeat and qualify after defeating Libya’s Swehly SC 3-1 on penalties in Tunisia.

Nado emerge as Azam’s hero

In the Confederation Cup, Azam FC qualified for the group stage following their 2-1 aggregate win against Egyptian side ZED FC.

Having secured a 1-1 draw away in Cairo, Azam made use of the home advantage to secure a 1-0 victory and qualify for the next stage.

Iddy Nado emerged as Azam’s hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 66th minute to settle a closely contested encounter. Azam has now joined Young Africans as among the Tanzanian clubs still in CAF competitions.

Young Africans qualified for the Champions League after completing the double over Madagascar’s CFFA, beating them 4-1 at the Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es-Salaam on Wednesday.

CS Sfaxien from Tunisia also qualified after defeating AF Amadou Diallo of Ivory Coast 2-1 on aggregate. Sfaxien drew the first leg 1-1 away and returned home to win 1-0.

Another team to qualify in the Confederation Cup was Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya, who defeated Ethiopia’s Welwalo Adigrat 4-0 at at the 11 March Stadium in Tripoli.

In Mozambique, Black Bulls eliminated Rayon Sports from Rwanda. Rayon Sports travelled to Maputo facing an uphill battle after suffering a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home in Kigali in the first leg.

Rayon Sports responded with greater attacking intent in Mozambique, with Elie Tatou Iradukunda opening the scoring to give the visitors hope of an unlikely comeback.

Black Bulls responded to level the matters before Akbar Muderi put the hosts ahead with five minutes remaining.

Rayon Sports managed to find another goal as the match ended 2-2, but the result was insufficient to overturn the two-goal deficit from the first leg. Black Bulls advanced 4-2 on aggregate.