Nigeria suffer CAF blackout as Rangers and El Kanemi Warriors collapse

Nigeria suffer CAF blackout as Rangers and El Kanemi Warriors crash out

After promising first-leg displays, the Flying Antelopes and Desert Warriors failed to build on their advantage, stumbling against their Moroccan opponents

Enugu Rangers squandered a two-goal first-leg advantage to crash out of the CAF Champions League following a 3-0 defeat to MC Alger on Friday night.

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The reigning Nigeria Premier Football League champions arrived at the Ali La Pointe Stadium in Algiers holding a commanding lead from the reverse fixture in Abeokuta.

However, a disastrous second-half display saw the Flying Antelopes concede three unanswered goals to suffer a heartbreaking 3-2 aggregate defeat.

Rangers appeared on course for a historic group-stage appearance after frustrating their hosts throughout a goalless opening period.

The Algerians finally broke the deadlock in the 58th minute when Chahreddine Boukholda capitalised on a lapse in the visitors' defence to head past goalkeeper Abuchi Okeke from close range.

The North Africans had a golden opportunity to double their lead ten minutes later when Iwundu Chidozie fouled Marwane Khelif inside the box. Nevertheless, goalkeeper Okeke denied Mohamed Bangoura from the resulting penalty, much to the frustration of the home supporters.

Bangoura made amends for his earlier penalty miss in the 85th minute, pouncing on the rebound after Okeke had saved Soufiane Bayazid's header to double MC Alger's lead.

With the contest seemingly heading towards a penalty shootout, Soufiane Bayazid struck in stoppage time to complete a remarkable comeback and send MC Alger into the group stage.

The defeat extended Rangers' frustrating wait for a maiden appearance in the modern Champions League group stage, having now failed in five attempts since 2006.

Despite reaching the final of the old African Cup of Champions Clubs in 1975, the Enugu outfit have struggled to replicate that success in recent decades.

Meanwhile, MC Alger remain in contention for a second continental crown, 50 years after their maiden triumph in 1976.

Fidelis Ilechukwu CTK / imago sportfotodienst / sHENGOLPIXS

In the Confederation Cup, El-Kanemi Warriors' campaign ended in disappointment following a 2-0 defeat to Raja Casablanca in Friday's second preliminary-round return leg.

Having held their opponents to a 2-2 draw in the first leg at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, the Nigerian side travelled to the Mohammed V Stadium hoping to secure an unlikely qualification.

However, two late goals condemned the visitors to a 4-2 aggregate defeat, sending Raja into the group stage.

The Moroccan side dominated the opening exchanges, with Mohamed Mekkaoui firing narrowly wide in the 16th minute before Mathias Oyewusi squandered a promising opportunity ten minutes later.

Oyewusi came even closer in the 32nd minute, striking the woodwork as the hosts continued to pile pressure on the Nigerian 2nd tier team.

Despite Raja's attacking dominance, El-Kanemi remained resolute defensively, frustrating their opponents throughout a goalless first half.

With the contest heading towards its conclusion, Aymen Barkok finally broke the deadlock in the 89th minute, curling home a free kick to put the hosts ahead.

Portuguese defender Marian Huja then completed the victory with a stoppage-time header, ending El-Kanemi's resistance.