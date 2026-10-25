Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

PSG weigh goalkeeper signing following Safonov's Barcelona display

Liverpool vs Brighton game to be cancelled? Storm Boelo threatens to call off Sunday clash

Carragher brutally says Man Utd players "don't actually like playing with Fernandes"

Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Confirmed team news as Carrick hopes to avoid sack

Most read on Flashscore News

'My biggest priority': Osaka open to quitting tennis if daughter asks her to

Football Tracker: Bayern & Juventus in action with blockbuster Clasico to come

Real Madrid's Courtois to miss crunch clash at Barcelona with illness

Rybakina thrashes Fernandez in Ningbo final to clinch fourth title of season

Young Africans sack South African coach Mngqithi as well as assistant Mokaila

Manqoba Mngqithi when he arrived in Tanzania to take over as Young Africans coach
Manqoba Mngqithi when he arrived in Tanzania to take over as Young Africans coachYoung Africans SC Media

The management of Young Africans SC of Tanzania has announced the termination of the contract of head coach of the first team, Manqoba Mngqithi with immediate effect, starting from October 24th.

The struggling club further confirmed the termination of the contract of the assistant coach, Chyna Mokaila from Botswana.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the statement, Young Africa’s management thanked the coaches for their contributions within the club and wished them well in their new roles.

“The management of Young Africans Sports Club would like to inform the public that it has reached a decision to terminate the contract of the first-team head coach, Manqoba Mngqithi," the club announced in an official statement.

Mngqithi led the squad this season, while Mokaila was directly involved in the players' physical conditioning - a crucial aspect for enhancing the team's fitness and competitiveness across various tournaments.

Yanga’s management expressed gratitude to the coaches for their significant contributions during their tenure at the club, wishing them the very best in their future coaching endeavors.

Meanwhile, the club announced that the leadership has already initiated a rigorous process to appoint a new Head Coach, with the aim of finalising the selection soon to clarify the vision and direction for the technical bench.

“Dear Yanga fans, preparations to appoint a new head coach have already begun, and you are asked to continue supporting the club as usual," the club added.

The departure of Mngqithi and Mokaila marks a new chapter for Yanga, as fans look to the club's leadership to see who will step into these roles to sustain the team's high level of competitiveness, both domestically and internationally.

Mngqithi’s departure comes after the club lost their Tanzania Mainland Premier League Kariakoo derby 2-1 against rivals Simba SC and the latest 0-0 draw against TRA United on Saturday.

 Mngqithi oversaw 13 matches

Manqoba Mngqithi.
Manqoba Mngqithi.Young Africans Media.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach oversaw 13 matches at Young Africans, registering 10 wins, two draws and one defeat. During his time, Yanga scored 29 goals, conceded seven, and won the Community Shield.

He left the club after helping them to secure their group stage spot in the CAF Champions League.

Young Africans became the first team to qualify after defeating CFFA (Madagascar) 4-1 in the return leg of the second preliminary round in a match played on Wednesday at Azam Complex in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam.

After a 4-0 win in the first leg and a convincing victory in the second leg, Young Africans qualified on an 8-1 goal aggregate.

Ibrahim Kazimoto scored the opener after 27 minutes to give the home side the lead.

A second-half brace by Selemani Mwalimu made it 3-0 for Young Africans, before CFFA pulled a goal back after 75 minutes. Later, teenager Juma Issa Abushiri scored Young Africans' fourth goal.

Young Africans are currently sitting second on the league table with 19 points, five fewer than leaders Simba. Their next match will be against Mashujaa FC on Tuesday, October 27th.

Dennis Mabuka
Dennis MabukaFlashscore
Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Young AfricansSimbaTRA UnitedCAF Champions League

Related Articles

Zamalek, Pyramids FC and Esperance progress to CAF Champions League group stage

Nigeria suffer CAF blackout as Rangers and El Kanemi Warriors collapse

Holders Sundowns stunned as Pirates advance in CAF Champions League