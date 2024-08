St Pauli in talks for Brighton youngster Yalcouyé

St Pauli in talks for Brighton youngster Yalcouyé

St Pauli are in talks for Brighton youngster Malick Yalcouyé.

Yalcouye only joined Brighton this summer from IFL Gothenburg, but could be sent away on-loan.

Advertisement Advertisement

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler's former club St Pauli could be the destination for the youngster, says the Daily Express.

Hurzeler guided St Pauli to Bundesliga promotion last season before leaving for Falmer stadium.

Yalcouye, 18, join Brighton for a fee of €7m.