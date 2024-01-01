St Pauli defender Smith reveals Brighton interest

St Pauli defender Eric Smith has revealed interest from Brighton in the summer.

Smith admits there was a chance of following former St Pauli coach Fabian Hurzeler to Falmer stadium.

The Swede told the Lundh podcast: "Maybe it was, a little. But they have really good players there too, and we enjoy ourselves here, so it didn't matter."

The 27-year-old, however, believes the interest from Brighton was serious.

"I think so. At least that's how I understood it at my agency.

"But we have a good time and I get to play every week. From the experience I had in Belgium, somewhere it has become almost the most important thing for me to be somewhere where I know I can play 90 minutes every week when I am healthy. I value it very, very highly."