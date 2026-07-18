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Onyedika nears Eintracht Frankfurt move after agreeing terms

Onyedika nears Eintracht Frankfurt move after agreeing terms
Onyedika nears Eintracht Frankfurt move after agreeing termsČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Maciej Rogowski

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika has reportedly agreed personal terms with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of a potential summer transfer.

According to German outlet BILD, negotiations are ongoing between Eintracht Frankfurt and Club Brugge over the transfer fee. 

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The Nigerian international is expected to sign a five-year contract if an agreement is reached. 

Frankfurt have tracked the 24-year-old since last summer and renewed their interest during the winter transfer window. 

The Bundesliga club are prepared to offer between €8 million and €10 million for the midfielder. 

With Onyedika’s contract running until 2027, Club Brugge are under growing pressure to reach an agreement. He joined the Belgian champions from FC Midtjylland in 2022.

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BundesligaRaphael OnyedikaEintracht FrankfurtClub BruggeFootball transfers

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