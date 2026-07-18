Onyedika nears Eintracht Frankfurt move after agreeing terms

According to German outlet BILD, negotiations are ongoing between Eintracht Frankfurt and Club Brugge over the transfer fee.
The Nigerian international is expected to sign a five-year contract if an agreement is reached.
Frankfurt have tracked the 24-year-old since last summer and renewed their interest during the winter transfer window.
The Bundesliga club are prepared to offer between €8 million and €10 million for the midfielder.
With Onyedika’s contract running until 2027, Club Brugge are under growing pressure to reach an agreement. He joined the Belgian champions from FC Midtjylland in 2022.