Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Emile Heskey’s son Reigan joins FC Koln from Man City

Emile Heskey’s son Reigan joins FC Koln from Man City
Emile Heskey’s son Reigan joins FC Koln from Man CityMatt West / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Bundesliga side FC Koln have completed the signing of teenage forward Reigan Heskey from Manchester City’s Under-21 squad.

The 18-year-old attacker has signed a long-term contract until June 2031, with reports suggesting the deal could be worth up to £8 million.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

After growing up in Australia, he joined Manchester City’s academy at the age of eight and quickly progressed through the ranks. 

He made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup last season and also scored the winning goal as City lifted the FA Youth Cup.

Heskey has represented England at youth level, scoring seven goals in 22 appearances across the Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 teams.

“Reigan has developed incredibly well in the past few years with Manchester City and is one of the most exciting attacking talents in his age group,” said the club’s Managing Director, Thomas Kessler.

“His development is not over by a long stretch. We see a lot of potential in him, and we are convinced that he can make the step up to the next level at FC

“In René, we also have exactly the right coach to guide him along this path, thanks to his motivational approach and his excellent rapport with young players. 

“Reigan has a lot of qualities: he’s physically strong with a real eye for goal. He has a lot of pace, and is able to play in several positions.”

Mentions
Football transfersBundesligaReigan HeskeyEmile HeskeyManchester City1. FC Koln

Related Articles

Frankfurt make move for Club Brugge midfielder Onyedika

Michael Olise to join Real Madrid this summer? Bayern Munich to hand winger fresh contract

Serhou Guirassy set for Dortmund stay as European sides snub €40m chance