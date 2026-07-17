Frankfurt make move for Club Brugge midfielder Onyedika

Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt have submitted an official bid for Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika as they look to secure his services from Club Brugge.

The 25-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Belgian champions and has reportedly turned down an extension offer, fueling speculation about his future.

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Onyedika has attracted interest from several clubs, including Turkish champions Galatasaray and teams from the Premier League.

However, Frankfurt have now made their move by opening negotiations with Club Brugge ahead of the new season. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that talks between the two clubs are ongoing.

The Super Eagles midfielder joined Club Brugge from FC Midtjylland in 2022 and has since won two league titles, a Belgian Cup, and a Belgian Super Cup.