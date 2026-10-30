Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Ronaldo reacts after beating Messi to Ballon d'Or of All Time

Man Utd defender set to join Ruben Amorim's project at AC Milan as he is lured away

Carragher says Man Utd should have signed Fernandes, Gerrard says Santos not good enough

Liverpool intensify Camara pursuit after failed Chelsea move

Most read on Flashscore News

World No. 3 Antonsen suggests Asian players have unfair advantage in ranking system

Subscribe to Football Weekender and read the weekend like no one else!

Cristiano Ronaldo hits hat-trick for Al Nassr to edge closer to 1000th career goal

Djokovic suffers shock Basel exit at hands of Struff in blow to hopes of making ATP Finals

'No big changes' for Bayern Munich in huge Der Klassiker despite Kompany absence

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany reacts
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany reacts Reuters / Angelika Warmuth

Bayern Munich will not be making changes or preparing any ⁠differently for Saturday's Bundesliga Klassiker against Dortmund despite the absence of coach Vincent Kompany, assistant coach ‌Aaron Danks said on Friday.

Kompany was discharged from hospital on ‌Wednesday following his collapse in training last ‌week due to a meningeal irritation, but he is ‌expected to be out for some time to ‌recover. Danks is in charge for the second game after their German Cup win over Magdeburg this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The ‌Belgian coach had been rushed to hospital ⁠last week after ‌collapsing during a second-team training session. He had been nursing ​a virus in the days before.

"We want the players to go out and show who they ​are," Danks told a press conference in Munich.

Winning probability
Winning probabilityFlashscore

"No big changes, no big differences for us. We ⁠will be ready ​and super competitive."

"There is a difference (in coaching). Vinnie did not want his assistant coaches to be mini-Vinnies. We are all different, but we complement each other," Danks ‌said.

Bayern are top in the Bundesliga, ahead of Dortmund only on goal difference. They travel to Madrid to face Atletico in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Danks, who has been in his position since 2024, expected to be in charge for at least the coming few games.

"What happened with Vinnie is difficult to prepare for," said Max ‌Eberl, Bayern board member for sport. "What we said ​at the start of his illness is ‌that we have a coaching staff. Vinnie is up front with a big personality, but there is a whole team."

"It is nothing new for the lads. It is not a situation we ⁠could have planned for, but we have ‌seamlessly made the transition."

Follow Bayern vs Dortmund with Flashscore.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
BundesligaBayern MunichDortmund

Related Articles

Tottenham miss out on Kane's Ballon d'Or cash boost

Kovac says Karestas could return for Borussia Dortmund's clash with Bayern Munich

Harry Kane speaks on the idea of being knighted: Sir Harry sounds good...