Musiala and Bayern Munich hit fresh road block over new contract talks

Jamal Musiala and Bayern Munich have hit a fresh road block in new contract talks.

The Germany attacker, with a deal to 2026, has been locked in talks with Bayern for over 12 months about a new deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Musiala's demands to have a €175m buyout clause included in the new deal is being resisted by Bayern, says BILD.

Musiala's agents mainly want to include the clause if the new contract extends until 2030. They may consider extending without a clause if it is a shorter contract.

As for the salary in the new contract, the parties seem to be clearly closer to each other.