Man City ace James McAtee to visit Eintracht Frankfurt

Man City playmaker James McAtee will reportedly visit Eintracht Frankfurt as he edges closer to a move away from the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements by Man City despite some impressive performances in limited chances last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to Sky Germany, he could be taking the route of heading to the Bundesliga and is set to fly to Frankfurt for a 'Jobe Bellingham-style' trip.

The report adds that the trip isn’t for a medical as terms over a deal with Man City haven’t been agreed, but rather an exploratory visit.

Nottingham Forest are also understood to be interested in McAtee with Morgan Gibbs-White likely to join Tottenham in the not so distant future.