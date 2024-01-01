Mainz chief Heidel happy for Tuchel over England job

England fans will find that Thomas Tuchel will elevate the team in the coming years.

That is the view of Mainz 05 CEO Christian Heidel, who has heaped praise on Tuchel.

Advertisement Advertisement

He believes the ex-Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich is a good hire by the FA.

“Thomas has a brilliant way of reading the games, his tactical analyses are spot-on,” Heidel said.

“Aside from his tactical prowess, one of his greatest assets is that he can develop talent and elevate any player to a higher level.

“Working as a national coach might be a huge advantage for him as well, as he now does not have to deal with some of the struggles that come with working in a club setting, such as transfers or funds, which often times can lead to discord.

“I am certain the chances of winning trophies have only increased for England with the appointment of Thomas. He is an outstanding coach who has an outstanding squad of players at his disposal.”