Leeds United are reportedly on the verge of signing winger Jean Matteo Bahoya on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 21-year-old came close to joining Hull earlier in the summer, but he decided against joining the newly promoted side.

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According to Fabrizio Romano, Bahoya will end up in West Yorkshire rather than east after Leeds reached an agreement with current club Eintracht Frankfurt.

It’s understood the deal will consist of an initial loan with an obligation to buy for €30 million at the end of the season.

Leeds have been in the market for a new left winger having previously been linked with a loan move for Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk, who is now set for Tottenham.

Bahoya was largely a squad player for Frankfurt last season, scoring three goals and providing four assists in his 27 Bundesliga games, 15 of which were starts.