Kporha signs new long term contract with Crystal Palace after transfer speculation

Crystal Palace defender Caleb Kporha has signed a new long-term deal with the club after reports suggested he would leave in the summer transfer window.

The academy star who joined the club at an under-16 level joined attracted attention from German Bundesliga and French top-tier clubs in recent months after reports suggested that contract talks had broken down and the youngster wanted to leave the club.

However, the 18-year-old has signed fresh terms and has committed his future to the south Londoners until 2029. Kporha spoke to the club website about what a proud moment it is for him and how he has learnt so much from manager Oliver Glasner.

“I’m feeling really proud, I’m super excited with what’s to come in the future.

“This season has been good for me, from pre-season on tour with the first-team - I enjoyed it and got a good few minutes out there against Wolverhampton Wanderers. I’ve just been training with the first team ever since, while playing a few games with the Under-21s, and I’m really happy here.

“The coach and the team are so welcoming and they're always there for you, so I feel like I've got a lot to learn from the manager and I feel like there's a lot to come in the future.”

Kporha has featured for England at various youth levels, most recently making his England Under-19 debut in March. He has filled in for Daniel Munoz this season during his injury spell and is certainly one to watch for the future as he develops as a player.