Kompany makes 'better than La Liga' claim over Bundesliga's level

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany has made a bold claim on the German Bundesliga ahead of the 2026/27 season start.

The Bavarian giants secured back-to-back Bundesliga titles under the former Manchester City defender at the end of last season and he has lofty targets for the incoming campaign.

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Kompany wants to challenge for a UEFA Champions League crown after PSG broke the dominance of English and Spanish teams in Europe's top competition in 2025 and 2026.

The Premier League and LaLiga are often defined as Europe's top two domestic leagues, but Kompany believes the Bundesliga outranks the Spanish top tier, and only financial power keeps England as No.1.

"The Premier League has got a lot more resources than any other league in the world right now.

"That's also a reason why they're the best league in the world. The Bundesliga comes second in my opinion, it has a lot of things, like a really powerful fan culture with talented players and lots of very strong teams.

"The Premier League has built up an advantage over time and if you have more money, you can buy better talent, it's all linked."