Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Kompany makes 'better than La Liga' claim over Bundesliga's level

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany.
Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany.Reuters

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany has made a bold claim on the German Bundesliga ahead of the 2026/27 season start.

The Bavarian giants secured back-to-back Bundesliga titles under the former Manchester City defender at the end of last season and he has lofty targets for the incoming campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kompany wants to challenge for a UEFA Champions League crown after PSG broke the dominance of English and Spanish teams in Europe's top competition in 2025 and 2026.

The Premier League and LaLiga are often defined as Europe's top two domestic leagues, but Kompany believes the Bundesliga outranks the Spanish top tier, and only financial power keeps England as No.1.

"The Premier League has got a lot more resources than any other league in the world right now. 

"That's also a reason why they're the best league in the world. The Bundesliga comes second in my opinion, it has a lot of things, like a really powerful fan culture with talented players and lots of very strong teams.

"The Premier League has built up an advantage over time and if you have more money, you can buy better talent, it's all linked."

Mentions
BundesligaVincent KompanyBayern MunichLaLiga

Related Articles

Bayern Munich chief confirms Michael Olise will stay despite Real Madrid interest

Michael Olise to join Real Madrid this summer? Bayern Munich to hand winger fresh contract

Bayern Munich's Michael Olise makes final Real Madrid transfer decision