Kane says it would be a "massive success" to win the Ballon d'Or as an English player

Bayern Munich and England star Harry Kane has responded to talks about the Ballon d'Or.

With a month left until the Ballon d'Or 2026 winner is announced in London on October 26th, Kane is tipped as the favourite after several impressive achievements.

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Kane set the record to become the fastest player to 100 goals in the history of the Bundesliga earlier this month, grabbed 36 goals in 31 Bundesliga matches, 14 in 13 Champions League matches and 12 strikes for England including six at the World Cup.

The England captain won the European Golden Shoe, the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Franz Beckenbauer Supercup which seriously help his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

Speaking on his chances, Kane said he is focused on the present but he would be honoured to be named as the best player of the season.

“The Ballon d’Or would be a massive success for me, but at the moment I’m concentrating on performing again this season”.

“It’s obviously special for me that the ceremony is taking place in London.

"An English player hasn’t won it for over 20 years, even though there have been a lot of great English players in that time”.

Michael Owen was the last English player to win the Ballon d'Or, in 2001, playing for Liverpool. If Kane won the Ballon d'Or in London he would make history as the first player to win it for 25 years.