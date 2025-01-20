Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Kane hopes Dier will stay at Bayern Munich: I guess that's between him and the club
England captain Harry Kane hopes that his friend Eric Dier will stay at Bayern Munich. 

The two Englishmen have been enjoying themselves in Bavaria over the past 12 months. 

Dier joined Bayern this time last year, with Kane having arrived six months prior. 

On Dier extending his deal, which expires in the summer, Kane stated: “Eric's been great, he's been waiting patiently. 

“Obviously (Upamecano) and Min-Jae have been fantastic this season, so Eric's just had to bide his time. 

“He's come in the last couple of games and done really, really well, and got two clean sheets, so, yeah, of course I'd love Eric to stay. 

“I guess that's between him and the club, I haven't had any conversations with him, so we'll have to see.” 

