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Jamie Vardy secures Bundesliga streaming rights as he beats out Gary Neville in huge deal

Jamie Vardy secures Bundesliga streaming rights as he beats out Gary Neville in huge deal
Jamie Vardy secures Bundesliga streaming rights as he beats out Gary Neville in huge dealČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Simon West

Premier League icon Jamie Vardy will host Bundesliga games on his podcast after reaching a deal with broadcasters.

Vardy’s YouTube channel, “Jamie Vardy’s Having a Party”, which was launched in June, will now host Bundesliga matches on Friday nights as the German first division hopes to break more into the UK market. 

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A source told GB News: “This is a huge move for Jamie as he expands his talents in broadcasting, while still playing football. 

“He’s buzzing to reach Bundesliga fans and chat with star guests about action on the pitch. 

“He’s hoping to create a real community with his podcast and is loving getting into the nitty-gritty of the sport.” 

The former Leicester City striker beats out former Manchester United defender Gary Neville whose podcast The Overlap was recently snapped up by Disney+.

Last season Mark Goldbridge's That's Football was separately given 20 live Bundesliga matches, handing the YouTuber official live league rights in what is an interesting tactic from the league to gain more followers. 

Vardy’s channel currently has 11,000 subscribers, but that number will soon ramp up as he streams Bundesliga games over the coming months.

The Bundesliga is treating individual football personalities and creator brands almost like television networks, as the beautiful game continues to attract fans in new ways.

As his career comes to a close, Vardy seems to be dipping into the world of entertainment at the age of 39. He is currently without a side after being relegated with Cremonese last season and leaving the side in the summer.  

 

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BundesligaJamie VardyGary NevilleManchester UnitedLeicesterCremonesePremier League

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