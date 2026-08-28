DRAFT Exclusive: Bruce on how Hull can survive, Man Utd are not ready to challenge for the title DRAFT

Former Manchester United defender and Hull City manager Steve Bruce has opened up following Hull's shock win over the Red Devils which has put a dent in their start to the campaign.

Newly promoted Hull City beat United 2-0 at the MKM Stadium in their first game back in the Premier League since 2017 in what was the biggest shock in the English top flight last weekend.

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The victory, which won't be forgotten even if the Tigers drop back down to the Championship, marked the club's first win over the Red Devils since 1974.

Hull also became the first newly promoted side ever to beat United on the opening day of a league season and supporters are now full of enthusiasm looking towards the rest of the campaign, despite pundits predicting the side will finish dead last.

Speaking exclusively to Tribal Football via Free Bets, the home of UK betting sites, Bruce spoke on Hull's chance of survival and how impressed he is by fellow coach Sergej Jakirović.

Can Hull survive the drop?

Hull beat Man Utd at the weekend, what do you think went wrong for Michael Carrick?

"Well, I always think if you're a club like Hull, and the expectation of the crowd and the excitement of playing back in the Premier League is there, it's probably a very good time to catch United, who probably hadn't had half the squad available until the last week, given they'd been away at the World Cup.

"Certainly, (Lisandro) Martínez in particular, and I think it was a good time. Let's not take anything away from Hull, they were terrific in their game plan, really excellent defensively, which was a bit of a worry for Hull going in, because they conceded, I think, 66 goals last year in the Championship and still managed to get out of it.

"So when I see the likes of (John) Egan and (Semi) Ajayi playing so well, they were really good, and they looked as if they've got a really top-class goalkeeper too. Let's not take anything away from Hull.

"But United looked a little bit leggy in the first game, and they'll be desperately unhappy that they conceded from two set pieces, which, going forward, United were as good as anybody in the league last year, second only to Arsenal. To concede the goals they did, in the manner they did, they'll be disappointed with that in particular.

Like Hull, Sunderland gained promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs. The Black Cats went on to defy all expectations by finishing seventh, earning them a spot in the Europa League. Can Hull do the same? Bruce says it is too early to call.

Do you think survival is possible for Hull or is it too early to say?

"For me, you have to win 10 games in the Premier League. You have to win 10, and along the way you'll probably get four, five, six draws. 35, 36 points is usually enough. So look, they've got one, they need another nine more.

"It's a great start, when you say it like that you think, yeah, that's possible, but around the corner you've got a lot of big clubs. So let's make no mistake, it's going to be difficult for them, but after witnessing what they've done, they've got a chance, just like anybody else among the promoted teams, of staying in it. It's going to be difficult, but after the way they played at the weekend it can only give them a bit of confidence."

Bruce in awe of Jakirović

When Bruce was in charge of Hull, he picked up 0 wins, 1 draw, and 3 losses against the Red Devils. Meanwhile, Jakirović grabbed 3 points in his first clash with United, something Bruce admits he is impressed with.

How impressed have you been with the job Sergej Jakirović has done at Hull?

"Well, we all have to be impressed. He's got a fantastic personality. Last year they weren't given a chance of getting anywhere near it in the Championship, and he got them into the play-offs, and when you get Hull into the play-offs they're usually very, very good.

"I think when they get to the play-offs to reach the Premier League, Phil Brown did it, I did it, and now the new manager's done it at Hull as well. So you have to congratulate him and say he's done a fantastic job.

"If you remember, there were a few raised eyebrows at Hull at the time, because they let (Ruben) Sellés go after the way they'd finished, but obviously the owner wanted this guy, and he's done very, very well."

Does beating a club like Man Utd immediately change how other Premier League teams will approach Hull?

"I don't think so. I think Hull will have a game plan, they defended with a back five, really played on the counter-attack, and, of course, relied on set pieces. So I don't think any of that will change, they've had their game plan, this is the way we're going to do it.

"I have to say, a bit like when I went into Newcastle, I made the decision to stick with what we'd got, which was play on the counter-attack, put men behind the ball and defend that little bit deep, and make it difficult for teams to beat us. I didn't really want to play that way, but I thought at that particular time, for Newcastle anyway, it was our best way of staying in the league. My remit at Newcastle was all about staying in the Premier League, that was the remit.

"So, yeah, they look as if they've got a game plan, and I think they'll stick to it."

Do United have a chance at winning the title?

United last won the Premier League title in the 2012/13 season under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson in his final season in charge. They finished 11 points clear of Manchester City, securing the title with four games to spare, in what was their 20th English league title overall and 13th Premier League crown.

13 years later and United have not found such success since. When asked if the club can lift the title this season, Bruce revealed that it may be a stretch for Carrick and his side.

United were exploited in wide areas by Hull, how worrying is that heading into the rest of the season tactically?

"I think if I go back to 1992, we lost to Sheffield United when I was at United, first game of the season, then I think we didn't win for the first three games, and went on to win the league.

"Now I'm not saying United will go on to win the league, but I think it's always a good time to get one of the big clubs early, especially the first game of the season, especially after a World Cup. A lot of these players have been away for a long time, and probably only got back maybe eight, 10 days before.

"Well, I know for a fact that most of them were there for eight, 10 days. The players need a rest, and they looked a little bit leggy, especially in the forward areas. So, you know, another week's training and I'm sure United will be different going forward for what we saw at Hull."

United next face Ipswich, do you think they need to make a statement win?

"Well, they need to win. Whether they need a statement win, it's never going to be easy.

"Look, these games are never, ever going to be easy. Everybody will be saying, "oh, Ipswich haven't got a chance to win at United," you wouldn't give them much in the odds, I'd have thought. But look, every game is difficult, though you'd expect Manchester United to win.

Do United have a realistic chance at the title, or is that out of reach?

"Well, when I look at what Arsenal have done, you have to congratulate them, they look an outstanding squad, and their strength and depth is there for everybody to see. They've got a wonderful squad, so they're the ones to beat.

"Whether United can challenge them, I'm not sure they're ready yet. However, I would expect United to be in Europe, that's for sure, they've got to be competing in the Champions League again next year.

"This is going to be a big, difficult season for United. However, they've strengthened their midfield areas, so I still think they're short of Arsenal. It'll be interesting to see how it pans out."