RB Leipzig have reportedly agreed personal terms with Strasbourg's Diego Moreira as they search for their Yan Diomande replacement.

Just 12 months after signing him from Spanish second division side Leganes, RB Leipzig sold Diomande, 19, to Real Madrid for a record fee of €140 million.

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The Bundesliga are now on the hunt for a replacement, and have settled on Strasbourg’s Moreira, 22, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

It’s understood that RB Leipzig have reached a verbal agreement over personal terms with the winger, but aren’t in active negotiations with Strasbourg just yet.

Fully aware that Leipzig are flush with cash following the Diomande sale, Strasbourg are demanding a fee of €60-70m, which the Germans are unwilling to pay.

Moreira has spent the last two seasons at Strasbourg following his move from sister club Chelsea, scoring seven goals and providing 15 assists in his 76 games.

It should be noted that he has spent a lot of his time at Strasbourg playing as a wing-back.