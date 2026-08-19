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Heskey on his son Reigan following the path of Sancho: Our kids never get the chance!

Heskey on his son Reigan following the path of Sancho: Our kids never get the chance!
Heskey on his son Reigan following the path of Sancho: Our kids never get the chance!ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Gladys Chai von der Laage

Emile Heskey has spoken on Reigan Heskey's decision to make his way to Germany to grow as a player.

Bundesliga side Cologne signed forward Reigan Heskey from Manchester City for a deal worth up to £8M last month as the winger aims to develop away from England

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The 18 year old is also joined by former City centre-back Jahmai Simpson-Pusey who made a permanent move to the club last month in two of the latest English players to land in Germany

They follow famous examples such as Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham at Borussia Dortmud who thrived away from home and pushed on to play for the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid. 

Speaking in association with Premier League betting site BetWright, Heskey told GOAL that his son has made the right choice as Cologne will hand him opportunties that England cannot. 

“I think at 17, 18, if you're ready to play first-team football and you're not getting that and you inevitably won't get it in England, you've got to go somewhere where there's a proven track record. Germany looks like there's a proven track record. 

“Our youth system, as in youth international, we've got some fantastic players. The Germans have seen that time and time again in the players. Why aren't we given the opportunity in England? 

“We shouldn't necessarily have to go to Germany, we shouldn't necessarily have to go to Belgium, we shouldn't necessarily have to go to France. That's what's happening. We're buying players in England from France, from Germany, at 20, 21. We've got 20, 21-year-olds who we've been playing against them on a regular basis, international level, and beating them. 

“But others are all getting a chance in their own respective country. And I get it because in England we've got the biggest league and possibly the best league. But our kids are never going to get the chance.” 

Koln recorded a 14th-placed finish in the Bundesliga last season, three points above the relegation play-off spot. The German side will hope that fresh English talent can help them push further up the table this season in what is an exciting move for the former City duo. 

 

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BundesligaReigan HeskeyJadon SanchoEnglandFranceGermanyBelgiumPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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