Hamburg boss Polzin backs Moffi to make big impact

Hamburg head coach Merlin Polzin is confident new signing Terem Moffi can make a major impact after his move from OGC Nice.

The Nigeria international completed a permanent transfer to the Bundesliga club this week and could make his debut against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

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The 27-year-old brings considerable experience, having played in six different countries during his career.

Polzin believes Moffi’s qualities will make him a valuable addition to Hamburg as they prepare for the challenges ahead.

“Huge credit to Claus (sporting director Costa, ed.) and his team for ultimately managing to convince him (Moffi) to join us and finding a way to make the transfer happen,” Polzin told the club’s official website.

” Terem is a player who laughs a lot, communicates and is very open with us coaches and the team. He is absolutely eager to play football.

” He is a huge asset to our squad, simply because of his personality. As a player, too, he has already given us a glimpse of what he can do in the few training sessions he has had.

“He definitely has a nose for goal in the opposition box. He will complete the final training session tomorrow and then we will see how ready he is for Dortmund.”