Guirassy equals Dortmund scoring record against Leverkusen

Serhou Guirassy matched a Borussia Dortmund goal-scoring record by finding the net in Sunday’s 4-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

By finding the net against Xabi Alonso’s side in the six-goal thriller, he notched his 20th goal of the 2024-25 campaign.

In doing so, the Guinea international matched the record for the most goals in a debut Bundesliga season by a Dortmund player; a milestone shared by Friedhelm Konietzka, Norbert Dickel, and Stephane Chapuisat, who each scored 20 goals.

If he scores against Holstein Kiel in the German top flight's final game of the season, the former Stuttgart star will claim the record outright.