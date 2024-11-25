Frankfurt’s sporting director says Liverpool have had "no contact" with Marmoush

Eintracht Frankfurt’s sporting director does not believe that forward Omar Marmoush is Liverpool-bound.

The German club are set to resist offers for their star striker in January and even in the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 25-year-old has netted 14 goals and 10 assists from 17 appearances for the Bundesliga side this term.

Frankfurt sporting director Timmo Hardung stated, per Win Win: “No, we have no contact with Liverpool regarding Marmoush.

“No negotiations or contacts. I know the people there but there is nothing, there is no contact with any club regarding the player.

“We do not want to dispense with him, we do not want to sell him, certainly also in January. In the transfer market there is no room for assumptions, but there is no reason to sell him in the winter.

“It is clear that players like Omar have their own market value in the transfer market. At the moment, we are not looking to sell him. We are very happy with him at our club.

“He is still developing, and we want to be part of that, and achieve good things together, and then we will see what happens in the summer. Who knows?! He might stay in the team.

"There is definitely a possibility that he will stay in the team next summer, we will not let him go. He has a great personality, he is an excellent footballer, there is no reason to let go of a player like him. It is better for us to have him here with us and strive to achieve something big.

“I don’t know what kind of market value Omar Marmoush might bring in the end. I think that’s regardless of the date or the time or even if it happens at all. It’s hard to predict that, and frankly, we don’t care to predict that. We deal with the situation if it happens.

“For us, it’s just a theory. We don’t need to think about things that might or might not happen, but it’s not realistic now. We’re in the middle of the season and we have ambitious goals. I know the media might have ideas about these things, but we don’t waste any energy on that.

“If Omar wants to leave the club, which doesn’t seem to be possible at the moment, he is very happy here, happy with us, with the coach and the coaching staff. So, there is no need to talk about any possible numbers or records.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play