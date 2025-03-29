Tribal Football
Most Read
Van Dijk and Salah split from Alexander-Arnold over Liverpool plans
Man Utd confirm 5 players have returned to training including Maguire and Yoro
Man Utd wonderkid Mantato set to sign first professional deal with the club
Manchester United star Fernandes nominated for Premier League award

Essende sets Bundesliga record as Augsburg hold Hoffenheim

Shina Oludare
Essende sets Bundesliga record
Essende sets Bundesliga recordČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Ralf Poller/Avanti
Samuel Essende scored the fastest goal ever by a substitute in Bundesliga history having found the net in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim.

With just 15 seconds after replacing Phillip Tietz, the DR Congo international put his team ahead with a cool finish at the PreZero Arena.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the process, Esende – who now boasts of six goals so far in the 2024-25 campaign - etched his name in German football history per Opta.

 However, they were unable to secure all the points at stake, as the hosts equalized through Andrej Kramaric’s 71st-minute penalty.

Augsburg have now extended their unbeaten run to seven matches in the Bundesliga, moving up to ninth place with 38 points from 26 games played so far.

Mentions
BundesligaEssende SamuelHoffenheimAugsburg
Related Articles
Man City jump into battle for Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Larsson
Boniface on target as Bayer Leverkusen silence Bochum
Bayern Munich’s Vincent Kompany on alert for St. Pauli challenge