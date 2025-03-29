Essende sets Bundesliga record as Augsburg hold Hoffenheim

Samuel Essende scored the fastest goal ever by a substitute in Bundesliga history having found the net in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim.

With just 15 seconds after replacing Phillip Tietz, the DR Congo international put his team ahead with a cool finish at the PreZero Arena.

In the process, Esende – who now boasts of six goals so far in the 2024-25 campaign - etched his name in German football history per Opta.

However, they were unable to secure all the points at stake, as the hosts equalized through Andrej Kramaric’s 71st-minute penalty.

Augsburg have now extended their unbeaten run to seven matches in the Bundesliga, moving up to ninth place with 38 points from 26 games played so far.