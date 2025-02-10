Eintracht Frankfurt coach Toppmoller wants more from Batshuayi after low-key debut

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Eintracht Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmoller admits he's hoping for more from Michy Batshuayi.

The former Chelsea striker signed for Eintracht Frankfurt last week from Galatasaray and made his debut in the weekend's 1-1 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Afterwards, Toppmoller said: "We chose Michy because we knew that Gladbach would press us hard. I would have liked to have secured one or two balls better with him in order to get better control. We didn't quite manage that.

"He is a clear target player and therefore he fulfills something that we have been lacking a little. But we do like to play with two strikers up front. But of course it is not that easy for the player in principle. It happened so quickly, he only trained with us for two days. We still wanted to give him the feeling that he is an important player for us. 

"He will bring us a lot of joy in the future."

