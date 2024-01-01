DONE DEAL: Brighton land Mainz winger Gruda

Tribal Football
Brighton have signed Mainz winger Brajan Gruda.

Gruda moves to Brighton for £25m, signing a four-year deal.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said, “I’m really pleased to get the opportunity to work with Brajan. I saw the big impact he made last season in the Bundesliga and he’s a player I admire a lot.

“The Premier League will be a different challenge but I’m looking forward to working with Brajan and helping to develop his big potential.”

Technical director David Weir added, “We’re delighted to bring Brajan to the club. He’s a player we have been tracking for a while and he’s already played at a really good level in the Bundesliga.

“He is a player Fabian knows well and is really looking forward to working with.” 

