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Borussia Monchengladbach sack manager Polanski after dire start to Bundesliga season

Eugen Polanski has been sacked by Borussia Monchengladbach
Eugen Polanski has been sacked by Borussia MonchengladbachReuters / Teresa Kroeger

Borussia Monchengladbach have fired coach ⁠Eugen Polanski after his team suffered a losing start ‌to the Bundesliga season with three defeats ‌from three matches, the ‌German club said on Sunday.

They ‌announced Polanski's departure a day after ‌Saturday's 5-0 collapse to Freiburg that kept the Foals ‌anchored in last place. Polanski, ⁠a ‌former longtime youth and senior Gladbach ​player, took over in September 2025.

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"Despite a good ​pre-season and some encouraging signs, the team haven't been able ⁠to ​get the results we were looking for in the Bundesliga," said Gladbach Head of Sports Rouven ‌Schroder in a statement.

"Our recent performances ultimately led us to the conclusion that a change was needed, and we have therefore relieved Eugen of his duties with immediate effect."

Gladbach's start to the season has been shocking
Gladbach's start to the season has been shockingFlashscore

Gladbach lost their season opener ‌against RB Leipzig 3-0 before ​conceding three second-half goals ‌to lose 4-3 to promoted Elversberg a week later.

Former Mainz 05 coach Jan-Moritz Lichte will take charge of the ⁠team on ⁠an interim ‌basis.

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BundesligaB. Monchengladbach

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