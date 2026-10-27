'Beyond my wildest dreams': Kane reflects on Ballon d'Or triumph

Harry Kane is targeting Champions League glory for Bayern Munich and ending England's wait for a major international tournament after lifting the Ballon d'Or in the highlight of his career to date on Monday.

In his native London, Kane became the first English winner of the award in 25 years as he beat off competition from Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to be crowned the world's best player.

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The 33-year-old was rewarded for a remarkable 73 goals in 65 games for club and country last season as he propelled Bayern to a league and cup double.

"I'd say a dream come true, but it's beyond my wildest dreams, so just incredible," said the England captain.

"I think it's massive for England, for our country. Being here in London was a good omen for me, and it's been too long. To put us back on the map and put us here with this trophy, I'm extremely proud."

Kane is England and Tottenham's record goalscorer, but his haul of collective trophies is limited to domestic German honours since he joined Bayern in 2023.

Bayern bowed out to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals last season.

And after losing two finals of the European Championship in 2021 and 2024, Kane suffered more heartbreak with England in a defeat to Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals.

But at the age of 33, he believes he can still win some of the biggest prizes in football.

"I still have a lot to achieve in this game. The Champions League, at club level, and to win a major trophy with England is the number one priority for sure," he added. "There are so many great things I want to achieve."

Unlike Spain's Yamal and France captain Mbappe, who both won the World Cup as teenagers, Kane did not appear destined for greatness.

He was farmed out on loan by Tottenham four times to the lower leagues before breaking into the first team, but he said memories of those times drive him to succeed at the top level for as long as possible.

"I had to go through many ups and downs, especially early in my career, when you're learning about yourself, both as a professional and in life," he said.

"I found ways to improve and get the edge on maybe other players who had more ability than me.

"From that moment I think it helped shape me as a professional because I never take it for granted. I know there's always someone like me, someone younger, trying to take my spot, whether it's with the England team or the Bayern team."