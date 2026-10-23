Kane jokes his wife "would prefer to know the result now" as the Ballon d'Or approaches

Harry Kane has joked about the Ballon d'Or just days before the ceremony begins.

Bayern Munich and England striker Kane is currently the leading contender for the men's award, with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal his closest rival.

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The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony takes place at the London Palladium on Monday, 26th October, and the iconic striker could be the first England star to lift the award in over 20 years, since Michael Owen in 2001.

73 goals in all competitions last season as well as winning the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Franz Beckenbauer Supercup, set Kane up for success as he waits for the result on Monday night.

Joking ahead of the ceremony, Kane revealed that his family would love to know the result early as the nerves get the best of them.

“My wife would prefer to know the result now, and my family is very nervous!”.

“I understand France Football wish to keep silent so that all the stars can attend, but from my point of view, of course I would like to know the result without having to wait all evening.

“I will surely enjoy the evening”.

The German Footballer of the Year and European Golden Shoe winner missed out on the Champions League and World Cup, which slightly damages his chances heading into voting in what will be a tight call between him, Yamal and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe.

Kane scored from the penalty spot in Wednesday’s 2-2 Champions League draw against Arsenal at the Allianz Arena as he continues his excellent run of form, reminding voters of his quality ahead of the vote.