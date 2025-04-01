Tribal Football
Most Read
Serie A return (& Man Utd reunion) lined up for Pogba
REVEALED: Five players on Man Utd shortlist to replace Real Madrid target Fernandes
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes shock Real Madrid return
Man United name Antony price tag ahead of summer overhaul

Bayern Munich withdraw Muller contract offer; encourage him to retire

Paul Vegas
Bayern Munich withdraw Muller contract offer; encourage him to retire
Bayern Munich withdraw Muller contract offer; encourage him to retireSilas Schueller/DeFodi Images/Sh / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Bayern Munich have withdrawn their new contract offer to Thomas Muller.

The veteran striker's current deal is due to expire at the end of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sky Deutschland says after initially opening talks about a new deal, Bayern have now dropped their plans.

Given he is on €17m-a-year, Bayern see little benefit in discussing similar terms with Muller as he is now only a bit-part player.

Indeed, it's been claimed Bayern's honourary president Uli Hoeness encouraged Muller to retire: "If he's only a substitute, I would advise him to retire."

Now 35, Muller is weighing up his options ahead of the summer market.

Mentions
BundesligaMuller ThomasBayern MunichFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Harry Kane 'would love' for Arsenal target to stay at Bayern Munich
Klopp wants Palace boss Glasner at RB Leipzig
Brighton, Everton join Bayern Munich interest for Woltemade