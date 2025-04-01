Bayern Munich withdraw Muller contract offer; encourage him to retire

Bayern Munich have withdrawn their new contract offer to Thomas Muller.

The veteran striker's current deal is due to expire at the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sky Deutschland says after initially opening talks about a new deal, Bayern have now dropped their plans.

Given he is on €17m-a-year, Bayern see little benefit in discussing similar terms with Muller as he is now only a bit-part player.

Indeed, it's been claimed Bayern's honourary president Uli Hoeness encouraged Muller to retire: "If he's only a substitute, I would advise him to retire."

Now 35, Muller is weighing up his options ahead of the summer market.