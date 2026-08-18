Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has provided a fitness update after he collapsed in two consecutive pre-season friendlies.

The 23-year-old collapsed just four minutes after coming off of the bench during Bayern Munich’s friendly against FC Heidenheim on Tuesday (August 18).

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This happened just three days after he fainted 17 minutes after coming on as they beat RB Leipzig, raising serious questions about Bayern’s player care.

Musiala has now taken to Instagram to provide an update to concerned fans, revealing that he has a "Neurological dysfunction".

"First things first - I’m doing well! Above all, I’m incredibly grateful for all your messages and your support! I understand that many of you are worried,” he wrote.

“I want to put those concerns to rest today and explain a little more: I have been diagnosed with brief, temporary episodes of absence that are easily treatable and are caused by a neurological dysfunction.

“These can lead to the moments that have occurred recently, such as against Leipzig and now in Heidenheim. I know that they may seem scary at first glance - but for me, they are currently simply part of my everyday life.

“I am receiving the best possible medical care in this regard, and I am very optimistic. FC Bayern and the people closest to me are always by my side and supporting me on this journey.

“What is important is that there is no additional health risk beyond this. In close consultation and regular communication with the specialists, it was my personal wish to face this challenge and, with the approval of the neurological specialists, to continue doing what helps me most in my recovery: simply living my everyday life and continuing to pursue my passion of playing football.

“I have taken responsibility for that decision. Overall, I have a very good feeling and I am on a good path. What helps me most along the way is continuing to chase victories and titles with my team, with your incredible support.

“I hope this helps you understand me better. At the same time, I ask for your understanding that I would like to continue keeping this matter within the circle of my closest confidants, the club and the experts.”