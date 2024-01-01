Bayern Munich ready to meet buyout clause of Man City ace Bernardo

Bayern Munich are eyeing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

The Portugal international is wanted by his former City captain Vincent Kompany at Bayern.

The Daily Star says Bayern plan to trigger the buyout clause in Bernardo's deal.

The midfielder can leave City for €60m, though the option will expire at the end of this month.

Bayern Munich plans to activate the clause and then start negotiations with the player.

The 29-year-old's contract with City runs until the summer of 2026.