Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer expects to ⁠retire at the end of this season, the 40-year-old said ‌at a fan forum on Sunday, German ‌media reported.

Neuer has struggled with injuries ‌this season, suffering a partial tendon ‌tear this month amid scrutiny of ‌his form.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I assume that things won't continue for me in the summer. ‌I'm trying to enjoy the ⁠remaining ‌time now," Neuer was quoted as saying ​by Sky Sports Germany.

Neuer, whose contract expires in June 2027, ​has been at Bayern since 2011, winning 13 Bundesliga titles and ⁠two Champions ​League trophies.

He initially retired from international football in August 2024, having helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup ‌in Brazil, where he also collected the Golden Glove award as the tournament's best goalkeeper.

Neuer reversed that decision to play at this year's World Cup, his fifth consecutive appearance at the finals, but said during the tournament that ‌he would retire from internationals again ​afterwards, following 128 matches for ‌Germany.

German media reported earlier this month that Bayern were preparing for Jonas Urbig to become first-choice goalkeeper next season, with the club seeking ⁠an experienced ⁠backup.