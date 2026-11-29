Bayern Munich's injury woes ⁠worsened after midfielder Konrad Laimer suffered a ‌tendon dislocation in his right ‌ankle during Saturday's ‌0-0 draw at Hamburg ‌and he will undergo ‌surgery, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

Laimer ‌came on in the ⁠second ‌half for 18-year-old Lennart ​Karl, but a blow to his ​foot forced him off in the 87th minute ⁠as Vincent Kompany's ​side extended their winless run in all competitions to three matches.

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The draw, Bayern's fifth of the Bundesliga campaign and third in their last four league games, left the unbeaten side eight points worse off than at ‌this stage last season.

Bayern are already without ‌several key players, including Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry.