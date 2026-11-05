Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane pens blockbuster new contract at Bayern Munich until 2029

Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane has signed a blockbuster new contract at Bayern Munich that will see him remain at the club until 2029, with reports also claiming that he will be the highest-paid player in Europe based on salary.

According to David Ornstein, it is also the most lucrative deal in Bayern history.

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Kane, who scored 73 goals for club and country last season, has been rewarded for his exploits with the Bundesliga champions, committing his future to the club for the next few years.

"I feel at home at FC Bayern: I love the club, the fans, the city of Munich – we have a fantastic team and a fantastic coach in Vincent Kompany. It makes me very proud to be part of this club," Kane said.

"My whole family is very happy here, I wanted to stay, I'm looking forward to the future and want to win many more titles with this great club."

Last week, the England captain became the first player from his nation to win the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen 25 years ago, during a season in which he won the Bundesliga for the second time and the German Cup.

"This key contract extension gives us planning security: It sends a signal that the biggest goals are possible at FC Bayern. Players like Harry Kane give a team unique opportunities," Sporting Director Max Eberl said.

"We are very pleased that he will continue to be a defining figure who helps determine the direction here, and with whom we can further shape our squad in the future."

Kane has been the Bundesliga top scorer in all three of his seasons at Bayern, notching 102 goals in 102 appearances. No player in league history had scored more than him after 100 games. He has also won the European Golden Shoe twice (2023/24 & and 2025/26).

The 33-year-old netted in 10 consecutive Champions League appearances, but fell one short of matching Cristiano Ronaldo's record after failing to find the back of the net against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

His next goal will be to bring European glory back to Bayern, with the club's previous Champions League title coming in 2020. They fell at the semi-final stage to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain last season.