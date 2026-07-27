Mofokeng steals the show as Orlando Pirates dominate PSL Awards

Relebohile Mofokeng was named Footballer of the Season

Relebohile Mofokeng cleaned up at the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League awards when he took home both the Players’ Player and Footballer of the Season prizes after helping Orlando Pirates to the Betway Premiership title.

Mofokeng was also named Young Player of the Season after a commanding campaign in which he played a leading role for his side, winning a move to Belgian outfit Royale Union St Gilloise.

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It underlines his growth as one of South Africa’s most prized players, but he was one of a number of Pirates players honoured.

Betway Premiership Coach of the Season not surprisingly went to Pirates’ Abdeslam Ouaddou after he ended their 14-year wait for the league title.

The Buccaneers had a clean sweep of the individual player awards in the Betway Premiership as Sipho Chaine won best goalkeeper, Lebone Seema top defender and Oswin Appollis most impressive midfielder.

Goal of the Season went to Cemran Dansin for his stunning volleyed strike against Mamelodi Sundowns, arguably one of the best ever seen in the South African topflight.

The Golden Boot was won by Junior Dion of Lamontville Golden Arrows for his 14 goals.

Pirates’ Tshepang Moremi also won MTN8 Last Man Standing and ex-Buccaneer Mbekezeli Mbokazi was named as the best player in the Carling Knockout.

Darren Keet’s heroics in goal for Durban City helped them to the Nedbank Cup title and he was named best player in that competition.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams, who died earlier this month at the age of 26, posthumously received the Chairman’s Award.

PSL AWARD WINNERS 2025/26

Chairman’s Award: Jayden Adams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Assistant Referee of the Year: Nandipha Menze

Referee of the Year: Eugene Mdluli

DStv Diski Challenge Golden Boot: Bennet Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season: Bennet Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Motsepe Foundation Championship Golden Boot: Nthutuko Mlotshwa (Lerumo Lions) & Ronaldo van Neel (Hungry Lions)

Motsepe Foundation Championship Young Player of the Season: Gabriel Amato (Cape Town City)

Motsepe Foundation Championship Goalkeeper of the Season: Mickey van der Hart (Cape Town City)

Motsepe Foundation Championship Players' Player of the Season: Emile Witbooi (Cape Town City)

MTN8 Last Man Standing: Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates)

Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament: Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Orlando Pirates)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament: Seluleko Mahlambi (TS Galaxy)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Darren Keet (Durban City)

Betway Premiership Goal of the Season: Cemran Dansin (Orlando Pirates)

Betway Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

Betway Premiership Defender of the Season: Lebone Seema (Orlando Pirates)

Betway Premiership Midfielder of the Season: Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates)

Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season: Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)

Betway Premiership Golden Boot: Junior Dion (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

Betway Premiership Coach of the Season: Abdeslam Ouaddou (Orlando Pirates)

Betway Premiership Players’ Player of the Season: Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)

Footballer Player of the Season: Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)