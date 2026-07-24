Kaizer Chiefs' Da Cruz identifies priority positions and hints at midfielder exit

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz (right) wants to beef up his attack

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz is determined to bolster his side’s attacking options despite making Khanyisa Mayo’s move permanent this week, suggesting that he wants four additions to the squad.

Da Cruz addressed the media for the first time at Naturena on Friday ahead of the Toyota Cup clash against Zimbabwean outfit Scottland on Sunday.

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Speaking about where he wants to strengthen his squad, he made it clear that Chiefs need to improve in attack, while also suggesting that Glody Lilepo is on his way out of the club.

“There are four positions offensively: a striker, new wingers and an attacking midfielder,” Da Cruz said, putting pressure on the club’s management to deliver those players.

“We have good profiles, but we asked management to get different profiles so that we can play different football and be less predictable.

“With Lilepo, there are other opportunities, and management are hoping to release him. They are in discussions.”

Da Cruz was also asked about midfielder Thabo Cele and admitted that the player is not in his plans.

“With Cele, there are a lot of players in his position, and I prefer other profiles, so for the moment he is not in our plans,” the coach said.

He also set out his ambition to challenge for the Betway Premiership title this season.

“We will play every game to win,” Da Cruz said. “The championship is a marathon. You will not win it in December or January.

“You have to be close to the other teams in March or April. There are also the different cups, and we want to win every game and every trophy.”