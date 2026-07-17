Garrow thrilled to return home with Stellenbosch FC

Nathan Garrow forged a fine reputation at the FIFA Club World Cup last year, when he starred for Auckland City as the New Zealand side held Argentina’s famed Boca Juniors to a 1-1 draw.

Only 20 years old at the time, he made a string of fine saves and went on to help City win yet another national title at the end of 2025.

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Born in Cape Town, he has now joined Stellenbosch FC, following in the footsteps of another Kiwi, Andre de Jong, who has since moved to Orlando Pirates.

“I was born in Cape Town and left for New Zealand when I was a year old, where I grew up, but it’s good to return home. I always wanted to come back, and it’s great to be here to try something new,” Garrow said.

“I’m very excited to be part of Stellenbosch Football Club and grateful to have received my first professional opportunity.

“I heard about Stellenbosch through a couple of people who all spoke highly of the club in many different ways, and after talking to my agent, we thought it would be a good opportunity and a good club for me to develop.”

Garrow will compete with Sage Stephens for the starting berth, with Stellenbosch seeking another goalkeeper following the retirement of Lee Langeveldt.

“It’s a very different game in South Africa, very fast-paced, and the football is really exciting. I’m enjoying the change so far and will get more and more used to it with time,” Garrow said.

“I’m also excited by the setup we have here and will do all I can to earn my place. I think it’s going to be a very strong year. We have good coaches and players, and I think we’re all looking forward to putting on a show for the fans this season.”