Chawinga sisters and Banda headline CAF Women’s Player of the Year shortlist

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled its five finalists for the 2026 Women’s Player of the Year award, with Malawian sisters Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga leading the nominations.

Cameroon’s Monique Ngock, Zambia’s Barbra Banda and Morocco’s Hanane Aït El Haj complete the shortlist following impressive performances for club and country.

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Ngock inspired Cameroon to their maiden Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, earning the tournament’s Best Player award following their 3-0 final victory over Malawi.

Temwa claimed the Golden Boot with five goals and two assists, helping Malawi secure a historic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Her elder sister Tabitha also impressed during Malawi’s remarkable debut campaign while maintaining her impressive form for OL Lyonnes.

Meanwhile, 2024 winner Banda scored five goals despite Zambia’s group-stage elimination, while Aït El Haj registered four assists for Morocco.

The winner will be crowned at the CAF Awards ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, on December 2.