Oshoala returns as Eguavoen names Nigeria squad for Algeria friendlies Shina Oludare

Oshoala returns as Eguavoen names Nigeria squad for Algeria friendlies Sunday Joshua / Alamy / Profimedia

Coach Augustine Eguavoen has named a 24-player Super Falcons squad for two international friendlies against Algeria on November 30 and December 4 in Algiers and Tizi-Ouzou, respectively.

Six-time African Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala returns after missing October’s Olympic qualifiers through injury, alongside Regina Otu and Nicole Payne. Advertisement Advertisement Chiamaka Nnadozie, Michelle Alozie, Jennifer Echegini and Toni Payne also made the squad. However, captain Rasheedat Ajibade misses out as she continues her recovery from surgery, while Greece-based forward Olamide Adugbe earns her maiden senior national team call-up for the double-header. Super Falcons squad in full Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton & Hove Albion, England), Comfort Erhabor (Portsmouth Ladies, England), Christiana Uzoma (Edo Queens). Defenders: Michelle Alozie (Chicago Stars, USA), Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy), Glory Ogbonna (Besiktas, Turkey), Oluwatosin Demehin (Benfica, Portugal), Glory Edet (Bayelsa Queens), Valentina Uroko (Edo Queens), Nicole Payne (Orlando Pride, USA). Midfielders: Christy Ucheibe (Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia), Joy Igbokwe (Nasarawa Amazons), Regina Otu (Fenerbahce Ladies, Turkey), Fatimoh Solaty (Nasarawa Amazons), Suliat Abideen (Fenerbahce Ladies, Turkey), Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Toni Payne (Inter Milan, Italy). Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia), Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei, China), Shakirat Moshood (SCU Torreense, Portugal), Blessing Okpe (Dnepr Mogilev, Belarus), Joy Omewa (BK Hacken, Sweden), Blessing Nkor (Dynamo Brest, Belarus), Olamide Adugbe (Asteras Tripolis, Greece).