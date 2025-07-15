Ghana decimate Tanzania to secure quarter-final spot at WAFCON 2024

Ghana's Black Queens delivered a commanding performance when it mattered most, defeating Tanzania 4-1 in their final Group C match at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The victory secured Ghana's place in the quarter-finals for the first time since 2016, ending their do-or-die clash at the Stade Municipal de Berkane with a stunning second-half display.

The Black Queens started with intensity, applying early pressure that paid off in the 12th minute. A poor clearance from Tanzania's goalkeeper Najiat Abass Idrisa ricocheted off Princella Adubea and looped into the net for Ghana's opener.

Despite creating more chances and hitting the crossbar through Alice Kusi, Ghana couldn't extend their lead in the first half.

Tanzania capitalised on a defensive lapse just before the break, with Stumai Athumani finishing sharply from a tight angle in the 41st minute to level the score.

The second half saw Ghana step up their intensity. The breakthrough came in the 63rd minute when Princess Marfo was brought down in the penalty area. Kusi stepped up confidently and converted the penalty to put Ghana back in front, scoring her second goal of the tournament.

Coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren's tactical substitutions proved decisive. Evelyn Badu, who came on as a substitute, found the net in the 87th minute before Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah sealed the victory with a well-taken finish minutes later.

Post-match, Bjorkegren expressed his satisfaction with the team's qualification, which is the first time since 2016 that the Black Queens are making it past the group stages.

“I believe a lot in the work we are doing and I believe in the girls. I said before the game we were going to win and qualify for the quarter-finals and we are now doing it. It’s a big achievement.

“Ghana didn’t qualify for the last tournament and the last time they played at the tournament they didn’t go past the group stage. So reaching the playoff is a big deal for us and we will take it game by game. It will be tough but right now I am just happy about the win,” he added.

Ghana's journey through Group C was far from smooth. The Black Queens began with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to defending champions South Africa, followed by a frustrating 1-1 draw with Mali.

With just one point from two games, Ghana sat at the bottom of the group heading into the final matchday.

However, a big win on the final day against Tanzania means Ghana's superior goal difference (+1 compared to Mali's -3) secured second place in the group, which ensures automatic qualification to the last eight of the competition.

Ghana will now face Algeria in the quarter-finals on Saturday, July 19, at the Stade Municipal de Berkane.