Switzerland cancel EURO 2025 training amid mass illness

Switzerland's training session scheduled for Tuesday was postponed due to a number of players being struck by illness, three days before their Women's EURO 2025 quarter-final with Spain.

In a statement, the Swiss football federation (SFV) said: "Today's planned training session has been postponed until tomorrow (Wednesday)."

Advertisement Advertisement

"In the past few days, some players have felt the symptoms of a cold. In order to ensure a high-quality training programme, the technical staff have decided to give today off and complete the training session planned for today tomorrow."

Switzerland host Spain in Bern on Friday, with the winner of the last-eight fixture playing the winner between France and Germany in the semi-finals.

Spain are reigning world champions and are bidding to win their first ever European Championship.