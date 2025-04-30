Deportivo's Nkor backs Nigeria for WAFCON glory

Deportivo star Blessing Nkor backs is upbeat that Nigeria can reclaim African title in Morocco

Deportivo La Coruna striker Blessing Nkor (21) is confident Nigeria can reclaim the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, despite tough competition from reigning champions South Africa and hosts Morocco.

The Super Falcons will be aiming for a record-extending 12th title in their 15th appearance when the tournament kicks off in July.

Nigeria finished a disappointing fourth in their last campaign - marking the country’s worst performance in the competition’s history.

However, the Spain-based striker remains optimistic about the Falcons' chances in Morocco, believing that lessons from previous editions, a deep pool of talent, and a strong technical team will give them an edge.

"I’m excited for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, as it will be my first appearance. As a team, our mission is clear and that is to reclaim the title we lost two years ago, a loss that still hurts," Nkor told Flashscore.com.

"Occasionally, I chat with some of my international teammates, and our focus is always aligned.

"With all due respect to the other teams, I firmly believe we will dominate Africa again, having learned from our last outing and with the support of a strong coaching staff.

"The prospect of becoming African champions once again is a major motivation for us, and we will do whatever it takes to achieve this goal, although we know it won’t be easy."

NO TEAM WILL BE TAKEN FOR GRANTED

Nigeria must navigate a tough path in Group B, facing last edition's quarterfinalists Botswana and Tunisia, as well as Algeria, who have failed to make it past the group stage in their last five appearances.

While many have predicted the Super Falcons will overcome adversity, Nkor insists no team will be underestimated, as upsets are always part of football.

"Everything looks easy on paper until the game starts. Women’s football in Africa has come of age, and every team wants to beat us," she continued.

"We are fully aware of this, and no team will be underestimated. We’ll approach each match with the same intensity as we would against the top football teams in the world.

"As for the easiest team, I won’t single out any, as we view every opponent as a potential threat to our goals.

"This will be a challenging group because these teams know us well, but we’ll take it one game at a time and see how things unfold.

"We have a brilliant technical team led by coach Justin Madugu, and they are undoubtedly working tirelessly to develop a winning strategy."

HOW OSHOALA AND AJIBADE INSPIRE NKOR

After representing the country at the U-20 level, Nkor made her senior debut in an international friendly against France on November 30, 2024.

In the 2-1 defeat to the Europeans at Stade Raymond Kopa, the former Sunshine Queens and Yanga Princess goal scorer was given a starting role before being substituted for Sikiratu Isah early in the second half.

The 21-year-old acknowledges she's not a finished product yet and is striving to learn from her idols, Asisat Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade.

She added: "Asisat and Rasheedat are exceptional players and role models to me.

"Beyond their contributions to the country from youth to senior level, I consider them very special.

"I often try to incorporate aspects of their game into mine, as it’s always a good idea to learn from the best.

"They have been so successful and have always inspired me to achieve greater things. As I’ve often said, my decision to move to Spain was partly influenced by their success there.

"Playing in the national team alongside Oshoala is one of my biggest dreams, and I feel blessed that it will happen soon."