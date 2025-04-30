Inter Milan’s Inzaghi hits milestone against Barcelona

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi reached a Champions League milestone during Wednesday’s semi-final first leg against Barcelona.

By taking charge of his 50th game in Europe’s elite club competition, he becomes the seventh Italian manager to reach that milestone.

Under the 49-year-old, Inter have consistently reached the knockout stages, including a notable run to the 2022/23 final, where they narrowly lost to Manchester City.

This time, he would be hoping to lead his team to victory, however, they must negotiate their way past the Spanish topflight giants.