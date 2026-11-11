Nigeria vs Tanzania: Everything to know about AFCON qualifier

Nigeria are looking to get their AFCON qualification back on track

The Super Eagles will be eager to get their qualification campaign back on track when the Taifa Stars visit for the crucial encounter.

Nigeria will look to revive their hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations when they welcome co-hosts Tanzania for their third Group L fixture.

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The Super Eagles opened their qualifying campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Madagascar, coming from behind through goals from George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor to secure maximum points.

However, their qualification ambitions suffered a significant setback following a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau, leaving them with little room for error in their remaining fixtures.

With their hopes of reaching the continental showpiece hanging in the balance, Eric Chelle's men will be desperate to claim all three points against the Taifa Stars, who are managed by Argentine tactician Miguel Gamondi.

Nigeria will, however, have to navigate the crucial encounter without influential striker Victor Osimhen, who has been ruled out with a knee injury sustained while on club duty with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Below, Flashscore provides everything you need to know ahead of the encounter, including broadcast information, predicted lineups and other key details.

Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey Sunday Joshua / Alamy / Profimedia

When is the AFCON qualification match?

The match between Nigeria and Tanzania is scheduled for 16:00 (West African Time) on Friday, November 13th.

Where can you watch the game on TV?

Channels: SuperSport, AfroSport, beIN Sports

Nigeria squad

Goalkeepers: Arthur Okonkwo (Charlton Athletic, England); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Benjamin Fredricks (Brentford FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Chibuike Nwaiwu (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham FC, England); Abdullahi Bewene (Banik Ostrava, Czechia)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Alhassan Yusuf (New England Revolution, USA); Tochukwu Nnadi (Olympic Marseille, France); Samson Tijani (FK Podbrezova, Slovakia); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy); Mubarak Suleiman (SK Slavia Prague, Czechia)

Forwards: Moses Simon (Paris FC, France); Taiwo Awoniyi (Coventry City, England); Akor Adams (Venezia FC, Italy); Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Tolu Arokodare (Ajax FC, The Netherlands); Moses Usor (LASK FC, Austria)

Nigeria's possible XI: Nwabali, Aina, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi, Tijani, Ndidi, Iwobi, Lookman, Simon, Arokodare

Tanzania squad

Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula (Azam FC), Abdallah Hamisi (Al Ain SC, UAE), Zuberi Foba (Azam FC).

Defenders: Evastus Lukanima (Kagera Sugar), Ibrahim Abdulla (Yanga SC), Dickson Job (Yanga SC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Yanga SC), Haji Mnoga (Patro Eisden, Belgium), Abdul Hamisi (Azam FC), Anthony Mligo (Simba SC), Nathaniel Chilambo (Simba SC), Novatus Miroshi (Göztepe, Turkey), Alphonse Mabula (JS Kabylie, Algeria).

Midfielders: Himid Mao (Azam FC), Ben Starkie (Truro City, England), Feisal Salum (Azam FC), Charles M'Mombwa (Żabbar, Malta), Sheikhan Khamis (Singida Black Stars), Cyprian Kachwele (Kryvbas, Ukraine).

Forwards: Simon Msuva (Newroz SC, Iraq), Kibu Denis (Al Nasr, Libya), Seleman Mwalimu (Yanga SC), Clement Mzize (Yanga SC), Bernard Kamungo (FC Dallas, USA).

Tanzania’s possible XI: Foba, Mnoga, Mwamnyeto, Miroshi , Job, M'Mombwa, Kachwele, Kamungo, Kibu, Mwalimu, Msuva

Where is the match?

Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo

Also known as the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, the 30,000-capacity facility in Uyo, the state capital, was modelled after Germany’s Allianz Arena.

Following his inauguration on May 29, 2015, Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel renamed it the Godswill Obot Akpabio International Stadium in honour of his predecessor, Godswill Akpabio, who oversaw the project’s completion during his tenure as governor.

What has been said ahead of the match?

Tanzania are not intimidated by Nigeria’s pedigree in African football ahead of their crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying encounter, according to Almasi Kasongo, a senior official of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

"We are not scared. Football is a game of 90 minutes. We know the quality of Nigeria’s players and their pedigree," he told the media.

"We are well prepared and have players from the local scene and abroad who are equal to the task as well.

"We are here to fight and get a result. We recognise Nigeria’s quality, but we will go to the stadium to get a result."