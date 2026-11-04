Lilian Brassier makes Togo squad for AFCON qualifiers after France switch

Ahead of the decisive double-header against Algeria in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, the national coach of Togo, Patrice Neveu, has unveiled his 26-man squad for the Sparrowhawks.

The schedule looks intense for the Togolese, who will start with a difficult trip to Algerian soil on November 14th before hosting the Fennecs for the return leg at the Stade de Kegue, in Lome on November 17th.

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To accomplish this mission, the French coach has opted for stability and experience, calling up his usual key players, such as star strikers Kevin Denkey and Fo-Doh Laba, who are determined to shine against the Algerian powerhouse.

Eintracht Frankfurt defender Lilian Brassier headlines the squad after switching allegiance to Togo and earning his first senior call-up. Born in France, Brassier is of Togolese descent and is a youth international for France.

However, after months of deliberation, Brassier opted to represent his mother’s homeland and is now part of the Togo squad for the Algeria matches. The defender has quickly established himself in the Bundesliga, starting all seven of his appearances under manager Adi Hütter.

Having missed the last international break due to injury, Kennedy Boateng (Al Fateh, Saudi Arabia) has returned to the national team. The fully recovered defender brings his solidity to a defence that is becoming increasingly robust.

Meanwhile, defender Kevin Boma (RB Salzburg, Austria), sidelined with a club injury, was not called up. However, midfielder Bastou Djibril, who plays for Yamoussoukro FC in Ivory Coast, is included in the squad after missing the first two matches.

Togo kicked off their campaign in East Africa with a 2-0 defeat against Zambia before recovering to edge out Burundi 1-0. They are currently third in Group 1, one point behind table leaders Algeria, while Zambia are second on three points.

The Sparrowhawks has a long history in the AFCON, marked by several group-stage appearances and a historic run to the knockout rounds. They have qualified for the tournament seven times, including 1972, 1984, 1996, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2013, and subsequent campaigns.

Togo made early tournament appearances in Cameroon (1972) and Ivory Coast (1984), exiting both in the group stage.

However, in 2013 during the South African AFCON edition, Togo produced an inspiring display to reach the group stage for the first time in their history, before falling to Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals.

Togo squad to face Algeria

Goalkeepers: Steven Mensah, Malcolm Barcola, Achirafou Yaya.

Defenders: Kennedy Boateng, Abdoul-Sabourh Bode, Augustin Drakpe, Lilian Brassier, Loic Bessile, Pierre Nadjombe, Henri Koudossou.

Midfielders: Kodjo Aziangbe, Sadik Fofana, Faad Sana, Sharani Zuberu, Dermane Karim, Samsindin Ouro, Dakonam Djene, Steven Nador, Bastou Djibril.

Strikers: Kevin Denkey, Charles Abi, Kodjo Fodoh Laba, Thibault Klidje, Mansour Ouro-Tagba, Komi Arnaud Komlavi.

Thierry Manzi returns for Rwanda

Meanwhile, defender Thierry Manzi and midfielder Jean Bosco Ruboneka have returned to the Rwanda squad for the two crucial Group K encounters against Mali in November.

The Amavubi will travel to face Mali at Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on November 13th before hosting the return fixture at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on November 17.

Rwanda coach Stephen Constantine has kept faith with the squad that featured in the opening matches of the qualifiers. Rwanda have six points from their opening two matches.

They started their campaign with a 3-1 win against Liberia before defeating Cape Verde 2-1 away. Rwanda are now tied on six points with Mali, while Cape Verde and Liberia have zero points.

Rwanda will be seeking to qualify for their second AFCON appearance, having participated in the 2004 edition.

At the tournament in Tunisia, Rwanda competed in Group A and finished third, narrowly missing out on the knockout stages.

Rwanda squad to face Mali

Goalkeepers: Patient Niyongira, Adolphe Hakizimana, Yves Mugisha, Fiacre Ntwari.

Defenders: Ange Mutsinzi, Clement Niyigena, Phanuel Kavita, Nganji Djarry, Thierry Manzi.

Wing-backs: Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Leroy-Jacques Mickels, Claude Niyomugabo, Elie Ishimwe Ganijuru, Obed Uwumukuza, Jojea Kwizera, Jean Gilbert Byiringiro, Gilbert Mugisha.

Midfielders: Bonheur Mugisha, Djihad Bizimana, Hakim Sahabo, Elie Tatou Iradukunda, Kevin Muhire, Jean Bosco Ruboneka.

Forwards: Innocent Nshuti, Taiba Mbonyumwami, Abeddy Biramahire, Joy-Lance Mickels, Fidèle Uwiyaremye and Joy-Slayd Mickels.