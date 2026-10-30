CAF makes u-turn on AFCON decision

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed it has reversed its decision to stage the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) every four years and will stick to its traditional two-year calendar … mostly.

CAF’s decision to stage the continental finals every four years and introduce a new Nations League-style competition drew criticism from across the continent.

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AFCON has largely been played every two years since its introduction in 1957, bucking the trend of continental competitions elsewhere that are staged every four years.

It has become a headache for top clubs, who lose their players mid-season, but is also a commercial driver for CAF that brings much-needed funds into the African game.

The next finals will be staged in 2027 in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, followed by another edition in 2028 and then tournaments in 2031 and 2033, CAF confirmed in a statement.

“This reassessment and reconsideration was necessitated by, amongst other matters, the recognition that the proposed new Africa Nations League Pan-African Competition which was supposed to replace the current AFCON and take place every two years, would require several years in order to be in a position, to contribute the substantial financial resources necessary, for the CAF Competitions and African Football to be globally competitive and self-supporting,” the statement read.

With the proposed 2028 edition of the tournament likely to be played in June-July in Southern Africa, CAF cannot move it to 2029 to keep the even two-year split or that will clash with the FIFA Club World Cup.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe said the decision was made in the best interests of CAF's 54 Member Associations.

“The decision by the CAF EXCO that the CAF AFCON should take place every two years was based on advancing, protecting and promoting the interest of African Football and CAF’s 54 Member Associations, as well as the interest of African players employed by Football Clubs outside Africa,” Motsepe said.

“We were also concerned by the several years required before the proposed new Africa Nations League Pan-African competition, (which was supposed to be identical to the current AFCON and take place every two years), could make the substantial financial and football development contributions for African Football and CAF competitions to be globally competitive and self-supporting.”