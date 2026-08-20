Humberto Bettencourt chosen to lead Cape Verde for 2027 AFCON qualifiers

The Cape Verdean Football Federation has officially announced the appointment of Humberto Bettencourt as the new coach of the Blue Sharks ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The 51-year-old has succeeded Bubista, who left the national team to take charge of Moroccan club RS Berkane.

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Bubista resigned as the coach of Cape Verde in August 2026 after leading the national team to a historic round-of-32 appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He guided Cape Verde through a stunning debut World Cup campaign, securing draws against Spain and Uruguay before falling to Argentina in extra time.

“Humberto Bettencourt is the new coach for Cape Verde,” read part of the statement released by Cape Verde federation.

Bettencourt was assistant to Bubista

Bettencourt already knows the national team very well, having served as Bubista's assistant. He was notably part of the coaching staff at the 2026 World Cup.

During the tournament co-hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico, Cape Verde, who were appearing in their first FIFA World Cup, drew 0-0 against Spain in their first game to earn a first World Cup point in history.

That upset was furthered by a 2-2 draw against Uruguay and a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia to finish second in their group, thereby becoming the smallest-ever nation to reach the knockout stages of a FIFA World Cup.

In the round of 32, Cape Verde lost 3-2 to defending champions Argentina, eliminating Cape Verde from the competition. Bettencourt joined the coaching staff of Cape Verde in 2020 as assistant to Bubista.

In that role he helped the Blue Sharks qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2023 and 2024, and for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the country’s first World Cup appearance.

His first major assignment will be preparing Cape Verde for their upcoming 2027 AFCON qualifiers, with important matches scheduled during the September and October international windows.

Cape Verde is in Group K of the qualifiers alongside Mali, Liberia, and Rwanda. Their opening fixture will be against the Amavubi on September 29th.

Cape Verde failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco after finishing at the bottom of their qualifying group behind Egypt, Botswana, and Mauritania.

The Blue Sharks will be expected to use their World Cup experience as a platform for further progress on the African stage.

Giresse welcomes Vieira to Senegal

Former Senegal coach Alain Giresse has welcomed the decision to hire former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira to lead the Lions of Teranga.

According to the French coach, the choice of the former 1998 World Cup winner could allow the national team to start afresh, particularly thanks to his experience and status.

“I think that having Patrick Vieira, a world champion, who also has a considerable CV as a coach, can make the players think: ‘Watch out, we’re dealing with someone who knows the very highest level,” said Giresse as quoted by Wiw Sports.

“And that directly impacts the coach’s status in the eyes of the players. The player’s experience is a representation, it matters. It matters especially on a continent where they are passionate about football.

“I think it’s this reputation and his Senegalese origins that led the management to choose him.”

Giresse continued: “The arrival of Patrick Vieira will allow us to turn the page. It will eliminate all the problems that have surrounded the national team.

“Patrick Vieira will start with a clean slate without getting into the debate about who did what and who is to blame. That's pointless now. He’s getting settled in and he’s going to look towards the future.”

Vieira’s first assignment will be to lead Senegal in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers where the team has been drawn in Group J alongside Mozambique, Sudan, and Ethiopia.